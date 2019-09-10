Manchester United star David De Gea is close to signing a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, Concise News reports.

The Spaniard will be out of contract at the end of the season and has been in negotiations with the club for the last 12 months over extending his current deal.

De Gea was unwilling to commit his future under Jose Mourinho but he’s been encouraged by the direction the club is heading in under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Alexis Sanchez’s exorbitant wages caused friction within the United squad and Solskjaer knew offloading the Chilean to Inter Milan would help negotiations with other players.

According to the Guardian, De Gea is now close to signing his new deal and an announcement is expected shortly. The deal will put him on similar terms to Paul Pogba, who earns around £290,000-a-week at the Theatre of Dreams.

The announcement will be a significant coup for United, who had feared losing De Gea on a free transfer next summer.

The Spaniard is valued at around £100m on the open market but has been at United since 2011 and is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, despite missing out on a nomination for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2019 award.