The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has said he had yet to form his cabinet because he was searching for passionate and dedicated people to work for the oil-rich State.

Concise News understands that Wike stated this while speaking during the submission of the report by the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday evening.

He insisted he will not be moved by criticisms, because he is committed to doing what is right for the state.

Wike said: “I have not formed my cabinet because I am taking my time to monitor and look at people who would work with passion for Rivers State.

“Politics is involved, but you must be ready to work for the state. That is why you see that there is a delay in the formation of the cabinet. No matter the criticism, I will do what is right.”