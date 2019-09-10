The Lagos state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party in a statement through the Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani said that the 100 days in office of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu shows he was not prepared for the job.

Concise News gathered that the major opposition party accused the governor of allegedly expending over N1.75 billion of public funds to celebrate what it described as 100 days of “failure and hopelessness”.

In the statement issued yesterday, Gani said, “For sake of clarity, we monitored the undue celebrations from preparations to the gathering. Invitations were sent to only APC chieftains from and outside Lagos state.

“The governor exposed his unpreparedness for the job when he described the Badagry road as being within the Lagos East Senatorial district as well as confusing Kogi for Kebbi in the LAKE rice project.

“In struggling to mention achievements, the governor claimed the renovation of primary health centres and construction of 14 classrooms.

“These are indeed projects funded by nongovernmental organisations (NGO) and the Redeemed Church.

“The governor who claimed to have installed functional WiFi in Lagos, however, could not mention those areas but only promised to do so.

“In the Education sector, the governor admitted he has no clear blueprint when he stated that he hopes to get his cabinet to approve such and also to eventually recruit 15,000 teachers. To us, recruiting teachers could be done within 100days.”

Gani said the convergence of APC stalwarts for the celebration was “a charade” which was used to squander “over N1.75 billion” of public funds and called for a probe into the expenditure.

He further accused the APC government of profligacy and failing in its electoral promises.

“We also put doubt on the declared N4billion for women empowerment. We are aware that such claims in the past were given to only APC members. We challenge the Governor to make public, the names of the beneficiaries.

“The governor claimed to have bought 120 vehicles and 35 motorcycles to help security in the state. We say that this donation is meagre and inadequate in view of the monumental fund with the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and the low security in the state. He should come clean on LSSTF funds.

“In the area of traffic, we condemn the plan to toll the Lekki Epe expressway in whatever modality. LASTMA officers must now be monitored to always be at duty posts and especially heavy traffic areas. LASTMA Team leaders must now be held responsible. Similarly, council chairmen must be shamed for bad roads impeding free flow of traffic in their areas”, Gani said.