Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier, Nigeria under-23 forward Taiwo Awoniyi has said the team is ready to overturn the first leg result against Sudan.

Sudan edged out Nigeria 1-0 in the first leg at Omburdman last Friday.

In an interview with BSN Sports, Awoniyi said he deceived the team was strong enough to turn the table on Tuesday in Asaba.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost the first leg in Sudan but we know this is another chance for Team and how important is the match for the country and for us as a player,” he said.

“We are ready to put in our best and we are sure that we will get the victory by God grace.

“The most important thing is to play as a team and is not about who score goal, is for the team to get good result.

“As a striker I believe the scoring fall on me and I believe in myself, Odey and the rest of the team are ready for the game because the coach is training everyone to be ready and make sure we get the 3 points, it doesn’t matter who score for the team.

“As a striker my team come first, it doesn’t matter if I score or not but my goal is to score in every game, no one is under any pressure here, the most important thing is to get the victory for the country.

The match takes place at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, with Nigeria seeking to land in Egypt for the final qualifiers.