Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), also known as State Security Service (SSS), has said that some groups are plotting to undermine the country’s peace and unity, Concise News reports. Spokesman for the secret police, Peter Afunaya, noted on Monday that the plotters were using fake news to exploit political differences and other events within and outside Africa’s most populous country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed readiness to work with South Africa for the protection of Nigerian lives and property in the country. Buhari said this after receiving the Special Envoy report in the wake of the xenophobic attacks by South Africans against other Africans including Nigerians. 3. Xenophobia: Top Yoruba Leader Makes ‘Shocking’ Statement Gani Adams, who is the Aare Ona Kankafo of Yorubaland, has claimed that many Nigerians in South Africa intimidate citizens of the former apartheid country. This news medium understands that there have been renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals by South Africans. Adams, founder of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), also claimed that some Nigerians in South Africa were into drug peddling.

