Nigerian Newspapers

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, September 10th, 2019.

Advertise With Us

1. Fake News: DSS Reveals Plans To ‘Set Nigeria On Fire’

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), also known as State Security Service (SSS), has said that some groups are plotting to undermine the country’s peace and unity, Concise News reports. Spokesman for the secret police, Peter Afunaya, noted on Monday that the plotters were using fake news to exploit political differences and other events within and outside Africa’s most populous country.

2. Xenophobia: Buhari Reveals Next Move After Getting Special Envoy’s Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed readiness to work with South Africa for the protection of Nigerian lives and property in the country. Buhari said this after receiving the Special Envoy report in the wake of the xenophobic attacks by South Africans against other Africans including Nigerians.

3. Xenophobia: Top Yoruba Leader Makes ‘Shocking’ Statement

Gani Adams, who is the Aare Ona Kankafo of Yorubaland, has claimed that many Nigerians in South Africa intimidate citizens of the former apartheid country. This news medium understands that there have been renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals by South Africans. Adams, founder of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), also claimed that some Nigerians in South Africa were into drug peddling.

4. Tribunal Sacks APC’s Orji Kalu As Abia North Senator

Orji Uzor Kalu’s election as Abia North Senator has been nullified by a tribunal sitting in Umuahia the Abia State capital. Concise News reports that, consequently, the tribunal ordered a rerun of the election between the former Abia state governor, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

5. IGP Echoes Order Notice Regarding Zakzaky’s IMN

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, says all activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) remained proscribed in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice of July 26. Concise News reports that the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. He said all gathering or procession by the group had remained illegal and would be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

6. INEC Says EFCC Intervention Gave Credibility To 2019 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)has released a statement on Monday that the intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) gave credibility to the 2019 general elections. Concise News learned that the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke, made the disclosure in Ibadan during a thank-you visit to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency.

7. COZA: Busola Dakolo Lists Prominent Pastor As Witness Against Fatoyinbo

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, could be subpoenaed by an An FCT High Court because he has been listed among the witnesses Busola Dakolo will be using to establish her case against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

8. COZA: Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Reacts To Latest Report On Court Summons

Amid the latest report of a court summon, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has taken a jibe at Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, telling her to “stop lying up and down”. Concise News reports that in a suit filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Mrs Dakolo claimed that the alleged action of Fatoyinbo adversely affected her marital sex life.

9. FIB: Orji Kalu Reacts To Selling Issued Shares Capital Of His Bank

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has denied selling the issued shares capital of his banking group, First International Bank (FIB), Concise News reports. It was learned that the lgal adviser of FIB Group Limited, Obinna Kalu, noted on Monday that the report that Kalu sold the issued shares capital of FIB was misleading.

10. Nigeria vs Ukraine: Coach Shevchenko To Ring Changes In Team Against Super Eagles

Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko has stated that he will make changes in his first eleven from the set that defeated Lithuania 3-0 for the international friendly encounter against the Super Eagles. Concise News reports that Tuesday’s encounter at the Dnipro Arena would be the first meeting between both countries at the senior level.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.