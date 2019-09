The Super Eagles of Nigeria surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with hosts Ukraine in an international friendly played at the Dnipro Arena.

Concise News reports that debutant Joe Aribo opened the scoring for the West Africans before Victor Osimhen doubled the lead with a well-taken penalty in the 34th minute.

But two quick goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk denied Nigeria a win in Dnipro.

More to come…