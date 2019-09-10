Nigeria vs Ukraine: Coach Shevchenko To Ring Changes In Team Against Super Eagles

Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko has stated that he will make changes in his starting line-up from the set that defeated Lithuania 3-0 for the international friendly encounter against the Super Eagles.

Concise News reports that Tuesday’s encounter at the Dnipro Arena would be the first meeting between both countries at the senior level.

Shevchenko’s side defeated Lithuania 3-0 in their European Championship qualifier in Vilnius on Saturday.

“We will look at the reaction of the players.

“Still, the coverage was completely different. We will analyze how the muscles of the players react,” Shevchenko stated in an interview published on the official website of Ukraine Football Federation (UFF).

“After our training in Dnipro, we will decide on the players that will take to the field.

“I have the opportunity to give playing time to those players that did not play against Lithuania. I think you’ll see more of these names in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine national team had an open training session on Monday and it was open to media and fans.

Tuesday’s clash will hold at the 31,000-capacity Dnipro Arena, home ground of top club FC Dnipro, and will kick off at 9.30 p.m. Ukraine time (7.30 p. m. Nigeria time).

It is the first assemblage of the three-times African champions since finishing third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt in July.

The game also serves as part of the Super Eagles’ preparations for November’s 2021 AFCON qualifying duels with the Squirrels of Benin Republic and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.