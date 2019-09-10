Nigerians have stormed the N-Power official social media handles to make inquiries about the N-Tech software registration, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that the N-Power Tech Software is to begin with the handlers of the scheme training the trainers for the programme.

N-Power said this in a statement on Tuesday via its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, the “N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing.”

It told those who have been picked for the programme to watch out for more details which would be unveiled soon.

N-Tech Software Begins

“N-Power Tech Software is set to commence but first, we spent all of last week, training the trainers,” the tweet read.

“N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing. With N-Power, we are covering the field.”

How To Register; Send Application For N-Tech?

The tweet had drawn several reactions from Nigerians who wondered when the application process for the N-Tech software started.

Others wanted to know how they can apply or join with Concise News recalling that the registration process for the N-Tech software took place in 2018.

How can someone apply — YOUR GOAL🗿 (@YOO_GOAL) September 10, 2019

How do one register? — Nony (@nony_kay) September 10, 2019

Can the existing n-power beneficiary apply for this — JAIS (@OluwoleAbiola) September 10, 2019

what are the criteria for applying? — Big Bros a.k.a Iwho does that?| (@kaytule) September 10, 2019

How can one apply for this training? Or is the registration yet to commence? — Engr. Victor (@EngrVictor15) September 10, 2019

Who Can Take Part In N-Tech?

Although the registration process or application has not started, according to the N-Power website, these are the people who can take part in the N-Tech programme:- Unemployed graduates or non graduates.

SELECTION PREFERENCE

– Unemployed graduates or non graduates-

– Must be between 18-35 years old

– Problem solving skills

– Ability to undertake self-tutorship

– Detail-oriented

– Analytical

JOB

– App Developer

– Game Developer

– Web Developer

– Computer System Analyst

– Systems Software Developer

– Software Tester

– Trainer

Duration

– 3 Months Training