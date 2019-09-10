The N-Power Tech Software is set to begin with the handlers of the scheme training the trainers for the programme, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that N-Power said this in a statement on Tuesday via its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, the “N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing.”

It told those who have been picked for the programme to watch out for more details which would be unveiled soon.

“N-Power Tech Software is set to commence but first, we spent all of last week, training the trainers,” the tweet read.

“N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing. With N-Power, we are covering the field.”

N-Power Tech Software is set to commence but first, we spent all of last week, training the trainers. N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing. With N-Power, we are covering the field.#NPowerTech#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/OO6h4kBSW8 — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 10, 2019

According to N-Power, the N-tech will software will train 4,000 Nigerians and the duration is three months.

What You Should Know About N-Tech

“Participants will undergo a project based model to training wherein they will be exposed to foundational software development tools as well as resources to thrive as a modern day software developer entrepreneur,” N-Power said.

“The programme will seek to establish the foundation knowledge, tools and platform upon which participants can pursue a career as software development entrepreneurs.

“Training will last 11 weeks and culminate with job fairs to link participants with placement opportunities within their respective localities.

“The programme will also offer a continuity platform to support participants with learning and engagement opportunities on a continuous basis.

“Participants will be enabled with a device to continue the practice and exploration of opportunities after training.”

Who Can Take Part In N-Tech?

These are the people who can take part in the N-Tech programme:- Unemployed graduates or non graduates

– Must be between 18-35 years old

– Problem solving skills

– Ability to undertake self-tutorship

– Detail-oriented

– Analytical