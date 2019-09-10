Matawalle Approves Promotion Of 6709 Teachers

Executive Governor Of Zamfara, Dr. Muhammad Bello Matawalle, has approved promotions of over 6709 teachers.

Concise News understands that the teachers are under the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBE) in Zamfara State, Abubakar Aliyu Maradun Danmadami.

Reacting to the promotion, Danmadami said, “I on behalf of all our teachers and staff extend our heartfelt appreciation to you and your Government and further assure you of our unflinching support for you and your Government.

He reassured a continuous commitment in backing the Governor when he added by saying, “We will never relent in praying for you sir.”