President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer has said that group will ensure that Nigerians held in captivity by terrorist groups are set free.

Maurer gave the assurance to State House correspondents after a Red Cross delegation paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

Maurer responded to enquiries specifically on the fate of the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, and other Chibok schoolgirls still held in captivity by Boko Haram.

Maurer said the organisation was completely against denying anyone their freedom and would continue to engage all sides to a conflict to secure the release of captives.

“We are ready to continue in day-to-day deliberations to ensure their freedom” he stated.

He disclosed that the visit to Buhari was to give an update on the humanitarian services given by the committee in Nigeria, especially in the North-East, saying that the Red Cross had a “strong willingness” to keep up the tempo of services it offers to victims of insurgency and other violent conflicts.