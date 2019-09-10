Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Tuesday September 10th, 2019.

Biafra: Why IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Is Being Dragged Before Int’l Criminal Court

A criminal complaint has been lodged against leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu at the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Thomas Carroll of GAYLORD POPP, LLC, who is acting on behalf of the Incorporated Trustees of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI), Concise News reports.

In the criminal complaint dated 2nd September, 2019, the body also condemned the recent attack on erstwhile Deputy-Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

According to MNBI, “Apart from the recent physical attack carried out by the group against former Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by IPOB in Nuremberg, Germany, acting on the orders of the accused, similar threats have also been issued against the five south east governors, including Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Willie Obiano of Anambra State.” Read more here.

Biafra: What Buhari Govt. Should Do To Kanu’s IPOB – Elder Statesman

The Nigerian government should consider the agitations of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to avoid distraction, Concise News reports.

This counsel came from elder statesman and Secretary-General of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Ayo Opadokun.

Concise News learned that Opadokun said the agitations of the group may be right but he does not back their mode of operation.

“To people in government, IPOB members are rebels but to those who are fighting for self-determination, they are doing something that is totally acceptable,” he told Daily Independent.

“Nobody gives you your right anywhere in the world, you must fight for it every day”.

“If that is one of the ways by which they could do so, the Nigerian government should do what is right and respond favourably if they don’t want an unnecessary distraction.” Read more here.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today.