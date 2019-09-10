N-Power Speaks On Suspending Giving Out Devices To Beneficiaries

The N-Power scheme has assured that it would give out devices to the 2017 batch of the empowerment programme, Concise News understands.

This news platform earlier reported that the handlers of the N-Power scheme warned beneficiaries not to fill a Google form in circulation for the device selection.

It described the form in circulation as “fake news” and said it did not emanate from them.

While answering a question by one of the beneficiaries who was skeptical that the devices might not be given to them, N-Power said it would not do that.

According to the tweet, “Meeting our end of the bargain has never been up for discussion. You were told you would receive devices and you will. Read more here.

N-Power: Why Beneficiaries' Allowance May Be Put On Hold The N-Power scheme in Kogi State has said that allowance of beneficiaries who do not report to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) may be put on hold, Concise News has learned. This news medium understands that the N-Power Unit Head in Kogi State Femi Bolaji said this in a statement on Monday. According to Bolaji, the N-Power Program Office Abuja has started a series of monitoring activities which means that those who have not been reporting at their PPAs may have their allowances withheld. He noted that a "volunteer whose payment is put on HOLD has a grace of 45 days to clear him/herself by submitting to the Office of the State Focal person, National Social Investment Programme, Kogi State, the underlisted document/information.

