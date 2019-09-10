Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 10th 2019.

Kogi Election: Bello Dumps Deputy Governor, Picks New Running Mate

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has reportedly picked his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, as his running mate for the November 16 governorship election.

Concise News learned that Bello submitted Onoja’s name to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during his trip to Abuja last week.

Confirming the news to reporters, one of the governor’s aides said the news was true, replying “Yes”, before providing a link to one of the social media pages of the Chief of Staff.

Concise News reports that Bello had a public fallout with his Deputy, Simon Achuba, which led to him being dumped.

Kogi Governorship Poll: CAN Slams Sinful, Ungodly Statement Credited To Body

The Kogi chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it has not issued any mass prayer against any political party or their candidates toward the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Concise News reports that in a statement by the CAN state chairman, Dr John Ibenu, on Monday in Lokoja, the body slammed the information as completely false and ungodly, describing it fake”.

There has been statement in circulation, on the social media, alleging that CAN leadership has directed all churches in Kogi to dedicate Monday Mass/Worship/Service against the purported endorsement of Gov. Yahaya Bello re-election bidding.

“That information is completely false and ungodly; it is fake information.

“Our position, as CAN, is in the Bible in 1 Timothy 2:1, where God admonishes us as Christians to pray for people in authority, government and in leadership position.

