Multi-award winner, Davido, has revealed that he never had any relationship with American singer, Chris Brown as to being friends before they collaborated.

The 25-year-old DMW label boss bares it all in an interview with Ebro Darden on beats1.

He talked about his forthcoming album ”A Good Time” and those he featured on the project which is set to drop in October 2019.

According to OBO a mutual friend linked him with Chris Brown whom he had never met prior to the collaborative effort on his hit single ”Blow My Mind”.

Davido further disclosed how he featured on Lyta’s ”Monalisa” remix and what led to the shooting of the video in Senegal.

He also stated that the former YBNL signee who was under Olamide is a talented upcoming artiste when Ebro asked him who Lyta is.