Hajia Ladi, mother of former Jigawa lawmaker Yahaya Muhammad, has regained freedom from her abductors, after about six days in the kidnappers’ den.

Concise News had reported that the lawmaker’s mother was kidnapped on the night of Monday the 2nd of September.

A relative who spoke to Channels Television said Hajia Ladi was released yesterday morning around Hadejia forest in Jigawa.

The relative who pleaded to remain anonymous, said a sum of Twelve Million Naira (N12,000,000) was paid as ransom.

However, the police public relations officer in Jigawa state confirmed the release but says the police have no knowledge of any payment of a ransom to the kidnappers.

“She was released yesterday because of the pressure by the police, they have no option but to give her up. Abdu Jinjiri started.

“We have no knowledge of any ransom if at all was paid” the police spokesman added.

Hajiya Ladi was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday 2nd September 2019 by unknown gunmen numbering six and all armed with ak47 rifles.

The kidnappers earlier requested for a N50,000,000 ransom.