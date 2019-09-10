The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal on Tuesday said the best tool of fighting corruption is to have a well remunerated and invigorated civil service.

Governor Tambuwal said his administration has given priority to worker’s welfare and ensured timely payment of salaries and pensions.

Concise News understands that Governor Tambuwal made the remarks in Sokoto at the opening of the 2019 meeting of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils.

He added that the government had also initiated the reward system aimed at boosting worker’s morale and enhancing productivity.

Tambuwal urged civil servants to ensure the success of government policies and programmes, and avoid colliding with bad elements to thwart government efforts at adding value to the lives of the people.

According to the new Chairman, Dr. Magdalene Ajani said the theme; Managing the Challenges of Emerging Realities in Labour/Management Negotiation in the Federal Public Service, was chosen to reiterate the need to sustain industrial harmony for enhanced productivity in the country.

Ajani underscored the importance of the employer-employee interface in boosting the relationship, adding that consultation, dialogue, and mediation were necessary for resolving disputes.

”Formal interactive windows help to deepen and entrench cordial relations, promote systematic and systemic productivity and enhance service delivery.

” FG is concerned with worker’s welfare and wellbeing, hence it designed Service Welfare Policy for Public Service to encourage proper remuneration, rewards, and packages in the system,” she said.

Ajani, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, added that the government had floated good housing, insurance, and pension policies to safeguard workers’ interests.

However, the outgoing Chairman of the council, Didi Walson-Jack, in her speech urged civil servants to utilize the opportunities provided by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to become Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centered (EPIC) workers.

Walson-Jack, who is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said EPIC is a Federal Civil Service policy envisaged in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2017-2020.

She called on civil servants to cooperate with the new Chairman of the Council in order to realize an improved public service.

” We shall use our experience in appraising the impact of existing practices and provisions to articulate enabling labour policies to maintain cordial employer-employee relations in the service,” Walson-Jack said.

The Secretary Councils of Trade Unions, Alade Lawal, therefore, warned the government against any disparity in the implementation of the national minimum wage.

Lawal emphasized that any action devoid of seamless implementation of the package will be unacceptable to workers.

Delegates were drawn from the 36 states and FCT while lectures on different topics lined up for the three-day meeting.