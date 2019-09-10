Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRasaq of Kwara State has called on the police to intensify efforts to free the six indigenes of the state abducted at the weekend along Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Concise News learned that Governor AbdulRazaq made this call in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye on Tuesday while reacting to the kidnap.

AbdulRasaq said “We urge the police and other security agencies to do everything possible to free these citizens as soon as possible.

“We call on the criminals behind the dastardly act to immediately and unconditionally release our people in their custody,”

The Governor also urged relations of the abductees to remain calm, saying the government is in constant touch with the security agencies over the development.

“Finally, we call on anyone with useful hints about this development to pass such information to the police or nearest government offices,” the statement added.

Concise News had earlier reported that the police had confirmed that the six peoples kidnap along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway are gunmen in military uniforms.

It was gathered that the Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the kidnap that occurred on September 7 are armed persons who wore a military uniform to commit the act.

He said two of the victims were however abandoned by the kidnappers.

According to him, the kidnappers intercepted a commercial bus registered ABJ 905 XC around 11.30 p.m. at a point near Rijana and took away the victims.

“Patrol teams within the axis were quickly mobilized to the scene and engaged the hoodlums as a result of which one Rofiat Tijjani, aged 17, and one other person, both of Tudunwada Kaduna, were released by the criminals in their desperate attempt to escape.

“Both victims were taken to the Rijana police station alongside the vehicle.

“Efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the criminals,” Sabo said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rife in the Kaduna-Abuja highway and in many other parts of Nigeria.

To curb the menace of kidnapping on its roads, the Kaduna government last week declared that there would no security checkpoints on major expressways including Kaduna-Abuja road.

The government advised motorists not to stop at any checkpoint on the roads saying such checkpoints were henceforth illegal.