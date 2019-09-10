United States president Donald Trump, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have engaged heated social media fights.

Concise News understands that the drama began when Trump ranted about a town hall on criminal justice reform that aired on MSNBC Sunday night.

The president had tweeted that he and other Republicans should be getting more credit for signing the First Step Act into law.

The legislation, signed back in December, includes measures that allows thousands of federal inmates to leave prison earlier than they otherwise would have, among other things.

“I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise,” the President tweeted late Sunday night,” Trump tweeted.

Then Trump went after Legend (who appeared in the MSNBC town hall) and his wife Teigen, tweeting “Guys like boring musician [johnlegend], and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed”.

Teigen fired right back with a colorful insult of her own. “(L)ol what a p**** a** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she tweeted.

Legend also criticized the President by tweeting, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you.”