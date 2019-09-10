Davido, Team Member Engage In Serious Fight (Video)

An A-list Nigerian singer, Davido, became a topic of conversation after a video emerged where he was seen having a clash with a crew member, Obama.

Concise News gathered that the crew member was seen with a broken bottle, hurling insults at the singer.

According to the video which is currently trending on the internet, Davido ordered his security details to bundle him out of his house before going on to narrate how he paid over N14m as compensation after Obama almost beat a girl to death.

He challenged him to deny the claim and went further to state that he has had enough while adding that Obama can go and do his worse.

The latter however responded by telling Davido “fcuk you.”

As at the time of filing in this report, it is still unknown what actually broke out between the duo as at the time of this report.

See video:

Davido who has always been known as one who refutes nonchalance, in a recent video, spoke negative about an European airline which he once boarded.

He was spotted calling his father to send his private jet while aboard what he described as “turbulent flight.”

The singer went on to accuse the European airlines of planning to use him for sacrifice.

Also raising eyebrows on whether or not he belongs to a cult group, the multi-award singer reportedly confirmed to remain a member of Aye fraternity cult.

Davido was seen in a video displaying the confraternity’s trademark shouting, “Egede, Aye for life.”

In the same development, the singer had one time unfollowed an Instagram comedy group, Ikorodu Boiz.

This occurred after the team disclosed that the singer was yet to give them a particular amount of cash he had promised them.