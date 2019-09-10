Popular Nigeria singer, Timi Dakolo on Monday reacted to the claims that his wife, Busola had demanded N10M compensation from the senior pastor of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Concise News understands that Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo were summoned to a Federal Territory High Court in Abuja regarding a rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

Busola Dakolo had accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbbo of raping her when she was still very young.

Dakolo who told the court that the rape had adversely affected her marital life, made major demands from COZA pastor

Reports have been flying about that Busola included 10 million naira compensation in her demand.

However, the music star while reacting to the news via his Instagram stories on Monday, September 9, 2019. According to him, he got to hear about the compensation news from someone who wanted to find out if he actually asked N10M.

The singer said he makes more than N10m in a weekend show, and that the alleged compensation is not his problem.

He also warned Nigerians against believing lies they read from different people on social media.

Timi Dakolo wrote, “Dem say I dey look for 10 million, how much be 10 million? One weekend show. See, do you see this studio? Do you know how much to pay for this studio?

“Some Nigerians do not have a sense…they should better come and enjoy my life. Do I look like 10 million is my problem? Don’t go and be beliving all these lies. I was in the studio when someone now buzzes me that ‘Timi you asked for 10 million,” he said.

