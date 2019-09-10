Amid the latest report of a court summon, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has taken a jibe at Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, telling her to “stop lying up and down”.

Concise News reports that in a suit filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Mrs Dakolo claimed that the alleged action of Fatoyinbo adversely affected her marital sex life.

She, therefore, demanded “a personal letter of apology” from the preacher to show honest remorse for his misdeeds.

The FCT High Court in a writ of summons dated September 6, according to many news outlets, ordered Fatoyinbo to appear before it within 14 days of the service or judgment may be given in his absence.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, could be subpoenaed by the court because he has been listed among the witnesses Busola Dakolo will be using to establish her case against Fatoyinbo.

However, reacting to the new development on Monday, Fatoyinbo remained unmoved, insisting that his camp has “not received any court document”.

“We have heard the latest report. We have not received any court document and if we do, we would respond accordingly because we have utmost respect for the law,” Pastor Fatoyinbo writes on his verified Instagram page.

I did not ask for ‘settlement’ of 10m – Busola Dakolo

Meanwhile, Busola has debunked reports that she asked for N10 million as monetary claims from Pastor Fatoyinbo for allegedly raping her.

A statement issued by Dakolo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi reads: “Following the misinformation being circulated in print and social media on the pending suit filed by our client, it has become imperative to address and clarify the true state of affairs.”

Olajengbesi said the Nigeria Police Force is still investigating the allegation of rape made by his client against the person of Biodun Fatoyinbo.

“In furtherance of the Police investigation, the suspect (Biodun Fatoyinbo) was confronted by the complainant (our client) on September 5, 2019 at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja, during an investigation conference presided over by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mike Ogbizi.

“The Police therefore has not taken anyone to court.

“However, our client, in furtherance of her civil rights, and in line with constitutional provisions, filed a civil suit against Biodun Fatoyinbo on September 6, 2019. The civil suit is independent of the criminal allegations and/or investigation of the Police.

“The suit has been the subject of several news headlines, albeit with a lot of misleading information. This missive is aimed at clarifying the misinformation and setting the records straight.

“First, our client filed the civil suit against Biodun Fatoyinbo on September 6, 2019 at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and not the Federal High Court, as widely reported. As at the time of filing the suit, the same was yet to be assigned to a judge for hearing,” he said.

According to him, the court did not issue any summons on his client and the 14 days given to the defendant (Biodun Fatoyinbo), within which to enter appearance to the writ of summons commences from the date of personal service of said suit on the person of Fatoyinbo and that this certainly would be after the matter had been assigned to a judge.

He added that his client had not sought any monetary damages and/or compensation against Fatoyinbo in her reliefs.

“This is because our client’s reason for filing the civil suit against Biodun Fatoyinbo is, inter alia, for the court to make pronouncements on her rights as well as Biodun’s liabilities and also, to help other victims of sexual, physical and emotional abuse gain the courage to confront their abusers, no matter how highly placed they may be.

“Importantly, the N10m quoted by the media is the cost of the action carried out by her lawyers, to wit, litigation fee.

“Finally, we would like to state that it is against the ethics of the legal profession to make statements on the substance of the matter that is still pending in court.

“In view of this, we cannot make statements on other important issues surrounding the action,” he stated.