COZA: Busola Dakolo Lists Prominent Pastor As Witness Against Fatoyinbo

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, could be subpoenaed by an An FCT High Court because he has been listed among the witnesses Busola Dakolo will be using to establish her case against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola, wife of singer Timi Dakolo, had sued Fatoyinbo over a rape allegation.

The FCT High Court in a writ of summons dated September 6, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), ordered Fatoyinbo to appear before it within 14 days of the service or judgment may be given in his absence.

“You are hereby commanded that within fourteen (14) days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you, in an action of Mrs. Busola Dakolo,” the court said.

“And take notice that in default, the claimant may proceed, and judgment may be given in your absence.”

Busola, through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi & Co., is seeking the order of the court to compel Fatoyinbo to publish a clearly worded apology to her on the front page of at least two (2) national newspapers and two national televisions for seven days running consecutively.

Busola had alleged during an interview with Chude Jideonwo of Y!Naija of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.

She claimed that Fatoyinbo had sexual intercourse with her on September 23 and 26, 2002.

The viral video had evoking shock, backlash and criticisms from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

But Fatoyinbo, who had denied the allegation, was later interrogated at the Force Headquarters in Abuja in August.

He was eventually released on bail.