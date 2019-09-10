Curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy has opened up on the reason she nominated Khafi for possible eviction this week, Concise News reports.

Speaking to Biggie during her diary session on Monday September 9, she noted that she has no personal issues with her.

Mercy said her observation that the metropolitan police’s actions in the pepper dem house is gradually changing, triggered her reason for Khafi’s nomination.

The video vixen said: “Nobody is influencing Khafi, she is unfolding and changing from a good girl to a bad girl.

“People expect you to be better than how you came into the house not otherwise; for me, that is what I’ve been seeing from Khafi and that is why I nominated her for eviction.

“She keeps surprising me day by day and for Mercy, it’s not cool with me, that’s why I put her up, nothing personal.”

Khafi, alongside Mike, Seyi and Tacha have been nominated for possible eviction this week.

Meanwhile Omashola being the veto power holder was nominated saved and replaced himself with Seyi.