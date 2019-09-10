As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show gets more intense with the quest to go home with a whopping N60 million, four strong housemates have been nominated for possible eviction, Concise News reports.

Recall that Biggie had last week changed the nomination process, noting that it will no longer be in groups.

Having gone through the nomination process, Tacha, Mike, Seyi and Khafi have been put up for possible eviction this week.

Meanwhile, Omashola being the veto power holder was nominated as well, but saved and replaced himself with Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson, Seyi.

Here is how the housemates voted:

Seyi – Khafi and Tacha

Mercy- Omashola and Khafi

Frodd- Mike and Ike

Omashola- Mercy and Tacha

Tacha- Seyi and Mike

Khafi- Seyi and Mercy

Mike- Omashola and Tacha

Ike – Diane and Khafi

Diane- Omashola and Mike

Elozonam- Frodd and Tacha

Cindy- Diane and Ike