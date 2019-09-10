As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show gets more intense with the quest to go home with a whopping N60 million, four strong housemates have been nominated for possible eviction, Concise News reports.
Recall that Biggie had last week changed the nomination process, noting that it will no longer be in groups.
Having gone through the nomination process, Tacha, Mike, Seyi and Khafi have been put up for possible eviction this week.
Meanwhile, Omashola being the veto power holder was nominated as well, but saved and replaced himself with Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson, Seyi.
Here is how the housemates voted:
Seyi – Khafi and Tacha
Mercy- Omashola and Khafi
Frodd- Mike and Ike
Omashola- Mercy and Tacha
Tacha- Seyi and Mike
Khafi- Seyi and Mercy
Mike- Omashola and Tacha
Ike – Diane and Khafi
Diane- Omashola and Mike
Elozonam- Frodd and Tacha
Cindy- Diane and Ike