Warri-born Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola again entertained viewers of the reality TV show, as he exhibited a funny scene after saving and replacing himself with Seyi, Concise News reports.

Seyi, Khafi, Mike and Tacha have been put up for possible eviction on Monday, September 9.

Omashola who was also on the nomination list, utilised his veto power to save and replace himself with Seyi.

Recall that Omashola won this week’s Veto Power Game of Chance, which earned him 100 Bet9ja coins and the ‘Save and Replace’ privilege which comes with the position.

Before replacing himself with Seyi, the 38-year-old model had played a game to select a housemate, but unfortunately, Awolowo’s grandson fell a victim.

Immediately, Omashola who appeared not to be pleased with the selection screamed Seyi’s name consequently.

Meanwhile, Biggie asked if Seyi was his final pick, in which he responded by saying yes.

Watch the video below