Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Elozonam and Diane have been spotted making suspicious moves.

Concise News understands that the suspicious movements transpired while other housemates were asleep late in the night.

A video posted on Twitter shows the two seemingly sleeping on the same bed while Diane backs Elozonam.

Amidst this, something unexpected happened when Elozonam suddenly stretched his arm to Diane then he proceeded to make some movements like he was touching some sensational parts of her body.

Diane had dropped a bombshell when she revealed she was still a virgin, adding that she would die if she had sex before marriage.

Diane explained how her aunt made a vow to remain a virgin until she marries and how she told God to take her life if she broke the pledge.

She stated that the vow helped her aunt maintain her stance until she got married.

A few days after the conversation, the duo were sighted hugging.

