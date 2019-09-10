Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Self-acclaimed Portharcourt first daughter, Tacha, has caused a stir by comparing herself with Seyi, a fellow housemate in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019. Tacha raised eyebrows after she told BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Sunday live eviction show for September 8 that she had achieved more than the grandson of the late Obafemi Awolowo, one of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has shaded BBNaija housemate Tacha for insulting Seyi, the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, Concise News reports. Tacha had blasted Seyi on Sunday, saying that the 30-year-old is yet to achieve what she has achieved at the age of 23.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Thelma has spoken on how Seyi’s comments still hurts her mother, while hailing Tacha, Concise News reports. Tacha had taken a swipe at Seyi on Sunday, by saying that he is yet to achieve what she has achieved at 23.

Tacha’s boyfriend, Lami has responded to BBNaija evicted housemate Sir Dee’s claims that meeting her is fire, Concise News understands. Sir Dee had said that Tacha looks tough on the outside, but she is a loving person.

38-year-old Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola was spotted having a hard-on after the Saturday night party, Concise News reports. The erection began while Omashola who seemed tipsy played with the female housemates.

Warri-born Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola has declared that he would save gangster Ike if he is nominated for possible eviction, Concise News understands. This is coming after Omashola won the veto power game of chance, which earned him 100 Bet9ja coins and the ‘Save and Replace’ privilege which comes with the position.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has spoken on hugs between him and UK metropolitan police Khafi, Concise News reports. Omashola and Khafi’s friendship has left many confused on the sudden closeness between them since the eviction of her love interest, Gedoni.

video has emerged of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy showing off her private part while with her love interest, Ike who played with her vibrator, Concise News reports. Dressed in a black lingerie, Mercy flashed her private part severally, as she tried to drag her vibrator from Ike who was in his underwear.

9. My Friendship With Frodd Is Like Oil, Water, Says Venita

Just evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Venita has described her friendship with Frodd as ‘oil and water’, Concise News reports. Venita’s journey in the Pepper Dem House came to an end on Sunday, September 8, as she became the fifteenth Housemate to be Evicted from the show.