Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd, has revealed that UK police Khafi is full of deceits, Concise News reports.

Frodd made the revelation while speaking to Biggie during his diary session on Monday September 9.

Asked why he had nominated her for eviction, Frodd said he did so because she is not a cunning person, even though she appears to be a loving girl to other housemates.

He said: “I nominated Khafi because she is not a straightforward person.”

“Lately, she is being two-faced and not authentic to me.”

“I just see her gentle behavior as a fat lie.”

Khafi alongside Seyi, Tacha and Mike are up for possible eviction this week.