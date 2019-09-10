Ne

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Venita has revealed that Khafi’s love interest, Gedoni initially wanted Mercy as a love interest, Concise News understands.

Venita made the revelation while speaking on the kind of relationship that existed between she and Gedoni who was evicted on August 25.

During a chat with the show host, Ebika Obi-Uchendu on Monday September 9, Venita noted that her relationship with Gedoni was a platonic one.

Making some revelations about their friendship she said: “he actually liked mercy, that was who he would have loved to be around with and he told me how Enkay reminded him of his ex-girlfriend”.

“He also asked about whatI mean by saying he’s cute, that was the first danger sign for me, and i said i work in an industry where if i say you’re cute doesn’t mean that I want to get into things with you”

“There is more of a chance of a future for me and khafi than me and Gedoni” Mercy added.

Also speaking on her relationship with Frodd who got close to her immediately she got into the house on July 30, she expressed her love for him but stated that she would not have taken it farther than mere friendship.