Diane, Elozonam Causes Suspense With Under Bed Sheet Moves

Elozonam and Diane, who have become close friends on the “Pepper Dem” edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), were spotted making suspicious moves.

Concise News understands that the suspicious movements transpired during late nights while other housemates were fast asleep.

According to the video made available online, the “Dialo” pair were seemingly sleeping on the same bed while Diane back Elozonam.

Amidst this, something unexpected happened when Elozonam suddenly stretched his arm to Diane then he proceeded to make some movements like he was touching some sensational parts of her body.

However, it is still not sure the parts placed his hands as the movements were hidden by the heavy covers.

Recall that Diane had dropped a bombshell when she revealed she was still a virgin, adding that she would die if she had sex before marriage.

Diane explained how her aunt made a vow to remain a virgin until she marries and how she told God to take her life if she broke the pledge.

She stated that the vow helped her aunt maintain her stance until she got married.

A few days after the conversation, the duo who have become close friends were sighted sharing intimate moments of a hug.

The duo who have been close companions, have always cared for each other and have given fans of the reality show some speculations that they might eventually date each other.

In the same vein, Diane who according to her is currently single asked Ike to hook her up with one of his cousins after which he asked about her spec.

