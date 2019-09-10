Cindy has joined the league of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates who have won the head of house badge, Concise News reports.

The housemates were tasked to a challenge of hula-hoops and test tubes.

With a three-minute countdown, the Housemates were given the challenge to stick as many plastic balls as possible to any hula-hoop aside the ones with their names on it.

The Housemates with the least balls on the hula-hoop sticky tape by the end of the timer emerges as the Head of House.

Frodd, Diane, Cindy and Mercy got the least balls stuck on their hula-hoops and for this reason, they were Tasked to a simple challenge of filling the test tube.

The four qualifiers were provided with a teaspoon and test tube each, for this challenge, they were only required to use the teaspoon provided to fill their test tubes.

For this tiebreaker, the Housemate who fills a test tube to the brim fastest wins the tie.

For filling her test tube to the brim the fastest, Cindy emerged as the winner of the Head of House battle.

Cindy this week’s Head of House, winning 250 Bet9ja Coins and the immunity privilege.

She chose Mike to share the Head of House room with her.