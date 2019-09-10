The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State on Monday upheld the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the February 23rd National Assembly election.

Concise News reports that the tribunal also dismissed the consolidated petitions of both Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal’s ruling dismissed Chris and Andy Uba’s petition on the basis that it was lacking in merit.

Reacting to the ruling, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in a communique on Monday said the verdict in his favour is an attestation of both “the perfect will of God and the irrefutable choice of the good people of Anambra South at the February 23 polls”.

Senator Ubah also stated that the ruling reinforces the confidence that the people have in the judiciary.

The lawmaker further stressed that his victory is a good development for the advancement of democracy in Nigeria, adding that the judiciary has shown it is indeed the last hope for all.

He dedicated the victory to God, his wife, children and to his party.