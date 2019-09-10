Gideon Okedayo, a lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) who was kidnapped last week is dead.

Concise News had reported that unknown gunmen kidnapped the Profesor of Mathematical science along Auchi road in Edo state.

Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) of the institution, Temidayo Temola, confirmed the death of Okedayo to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the police informed the school authorities of the development on Monday night, adding that the professor was found dead in a bush close to the scene

According to Temola, the incident had thrown the institution into mourning.

Sunday Omonigbo, driver of the deceased, had narrated how Okedayo was abducted. We were driving in his vehicle when the kidnappers stopped us and started shooting into the air. They ordered us out of the car and threatened to kill us if we refused to obey their instructions,” he had said.

“Immediately we came out of the vehicle, they moved closer to my boss and dragged him away in the same vehicle. In the process, they hit me with a cutlass and injured me in my right hand. It was a very terrifying experience because I thought that they would kill the two of us.”

However, the police command in Edo state has confirmed the death of Okedayo to reporters in Benin the state capital.

The command spokesperson, however, did not give extra details as of the time of filing this report.