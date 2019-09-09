The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has urged Nigerians in the former apartheid country to stay away from hot spots amid fresh wave of attacks against foreigners.

Concise News learned that there was violent protest march by the Zulu Hostel dwellers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Spokesman for NUSA, Habib Miller, said it was necessary to avoid a repeat of what happened last time.

“This afternoon, the Zulu Hotel dwellers walked out and disrupted a gathering which was being addressed by Inkatha Freedom Party President Emeritus, Mr Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” he told NAN.

“They are now marching around Jules Street towards MTN taxi rank and Bramfontein chanting `foreigners must leave the country’.

“The protest is still ongoing in different part of Johannesburg.

“We’ve warned and alerted our people and their structure through various media.

“The Police need to be proactive this time around so that lives and properties of people, especially, foreign nationals will be protected.

“Our mission in Johannesburg has been informed.”

According to reports, tension heightened on Sunday in the Johannesburg Central Business District following fresh protests by a group demanding that foreigners leave South Africa.

It was learned that a crowd of about 1200 hostel residents had gathered at the Murray Park to be addressed by Inkatha Freedom Party leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in Jeppestown.

The group consisting mostly Zulus, later disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.

Police in the country, according to statement, had also asked commuters and churchgoers to keep away from the area around the Central Business District.

Buhari’s Special Envoy Returns From South Africa

Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, the special envoy sent to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari over the renewed xenophobic attacks, has returned to Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Abubakar met with South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the wake of the attacks Nigerians and other foreigners in the former apartheid country.

Why Nigeria Won’t Break Diplomatic Relations With South Africa – Onyeama

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, had on Friday told federal lawmakers that the country was not thinking about breaking diplomatic relations with South Africa because it would not be in the interest of Nigerians living there.

Onyeama made this known when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Diaspora in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“We are not thinking to the stage of diplomatic ties called off. There are various options. We are not by any means at a stage where we are breaking diplomatic relations with South Africa,” Onyeama told newsmen.

Attacks on Nigerians, other foreigners in South Africa

There has been tension between the two countries over renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

Assets belonging to Nigerians in South Africa have been targeted, triggering retaliatory attacks against South Africa-linked businesses in parts of Lagos, Ibadan, and the capital – Abuja.

On Tuesday, September 3, Onyeama summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the attacks, before President Muhammadu Buhari sent an envoy to the country over the issue.

But the Nigerian government has since cautioned its citizens to stop such attacks.

The minister also dismissed reports that Nigerians have been killed in South Africa.

“We know for a fact that no Nigerian life has been lost so we are extremely concerned now to ensure that there will be adequate compensation for property that have been damaged,” he said.

“It has been happening for far too long, it’s becoming almost endemic, so with the distinguished senators, are helping with some of the options that we may have to ensure that this will be the last time we will ever be meeting to talk about Nigerians attacked in South Africa and to take definitive measures.”