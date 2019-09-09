Xenophobia: Prophet TB Joshua In Tears As He Pleads For Unity (Video)

Amid the new wave of xenophobic attacks, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua could not hold back tears as he let them out on Sunday at the church’s service.

Concise News reports that Joshua composed an emotional song to address the issues of xenophobia and disunity affecting the continent of Africa.

The televangelist proceeded to the stage with the SCOAN Choir.

He decided not to talk but express his feeling and that of like-minded Africans and the world at large through this special composition urging Africa to unite in love and solidarity. “Africa unite!”

In the song, he asked Africans not let fellow Africans feel unwelcome to their countries.

Also, he prayed people’s heart will be moved as they listen.

It would be recalled that this online news medium reported last week that Joshua stressed the significance of both Nigeria and South Africa to the African continent, saying “the wound of one should be the wound of all”.

TB Joshua on his official Twitter account tweeted a clip of one of his past preachings about Nigeria and South Africa.

In the two minutes video, TB Joshua said: “I cannot just leave here without remembering our nation, South Africa.

“The world should know that every country has their challenges.

“The wound of one should be the wound of all.

“Whatever happens in any African country, we should come together – what can we do?

“Every African should be concerned about whatever happens in Nigeria.

“Every African should be concerned about whatever happens in South Africa.

“We should see it as if it happened in the whole African continent.

“The wound of one should be the wound of all.

“Every continent is like a human being; Africa is like a human being.

“South Africa may be a hand. Ghana may be another hand. Nigeria may be one leg. Benin may be another leg. Congo may be eyes. Another country like Togo may be the mouth.

“If anything happens to any part of this body, the whole body will feel it.”

LYRICS:

Africa unite

[Africa remember where we are coming from]

Africa unite

[Africa let us unite]

We need each other

We need one another to grow

Africa unite

The South cannot do it alone

The West cannot go it alone

The East cannot do it alone

The North cannot go it alone

We need each other

We need one another to grow

Africa unite

See the killing

Over drug misuse

See the fight

Over unlawful entry

Where is the law

Africa unite

See the killing

Over drug misuse

See the fight

Over joblessness

Among the youth

Where is the law

Come together

See the killing

Over drug misuse

See the fight

As a setback

To Africa

Africa unite

Fellow Africans don’t forget what we are going through in other continents

Let us come together

Africa unite

Oh Africa

Don’t let fellow Africans

Feel unwelcome to our land

Africa unite

Come together

Africa unite

Make our world a better place

Africa unite

Let’s live in harmony

Africa unite

Come together

Africa unite

Watch the video below: