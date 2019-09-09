President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed readiness to work with South Africa for the protection of Nigerian lives and properties in the country.

Buhari said this after receiving the Special Envoy report in the wake of the xenophobic attacks by South Africans against other Africans including Nigerians.

The Envoy was in Pretoria from Thursday, 5th to Saturday, 7th September 2019 to convey a Special Message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the violence against Nigerians and their property/business interests in South Africa.

Buhari told the South African leader to take visible measures to stop violence against citizens of brotherly African nations.

According to the Nigerian president, recurring issue of xenophobia could negatively affect the image and standing of South Africa as one of the leading countries on the continent if left untamed.

He assured that the Nigerian Government will guarantee the safety of lives, property and business interests of South Africans in Nigeria.

On his part, Ramaphosa described the xenophobic attacks as most disconcerting and embarrassing, saying his government does not support violence against other nationals.

He restated his pledge to stand against criminality and to do everything possible to protect the rights of every Nigerian and other foreign nationals in the country.

What Nigerians Should Do

The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has urged Nigerians in the former apartheid country to stay away from hot spots amid fresh wave of attacks against foreigners.

Concise News learned that there was violent protest march by the Zulu Hostel dwellers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Spokesman for NUSA, Spokesman for NUSA, Habib Miller, said it was necessary to avoid a repeat of what happened last time.

“This afternoon, the Zulu Hotel dwellers walked out and disrupted a gathering which was being addressed by Inkatha Freedom Party President Emeritus, Mr Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” he told NAN.

“They are now marching around Jules Street towards MTN taxi rank and Bramfontein chanting `foreigners must leave the country’.

“The protest is still ongoing in different part of Johannesburg.

“We’ve warned and alerted our people and their structure through various media.

“The Police need to be proactive this time around so that lives and properties of people, especially, foreign nationals will be protected.

“Our mission in Johannesburg has been informed.”

According to reports, tension heightened on Sunday in the Johannesburg Central Business District following fresh protests by a group demanding that foreigners leave South Africa.

It was learned that a crowd of about 1200 hostel residents had gathered at the Murray Park to be addressed by Inkatha Freedom Party leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in Jeppestown.

The group consisting mostly Zulus, later disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.