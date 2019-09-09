Winners' Chapel's Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On Going To 'Heaven'

The Founder of the Living Faith Church known as Winners’ Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo has said he is not in a hurry to go to “heaven,” Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that Bishop Oyedepo said this during a recent sermon to members of his church.

According to the clergyman, he is not ready to go to “heaven,” a metaphor for death, until he is at least 100 years old.

He boasted that himself and many members of his church would live long to the anger of witches and wizards.

“There are people, I’m looking at this morning, that will testify here at 100. There are those that will testify here at 120. I’m here for long. I’m here for long,” he said.

“I’m not hurrying to go to Heaven, I am going to be there forever, so there’s no point hurrying to get there. You’re here for long!

“Let every witch and wizard be angry: You’re here for long. It’s a verdict of Heaven! You’re here for long!

“You will see your children’s children to the 4th generation.”

Apostle Suleman Makes Declaration

Meanwhile, Apostle Johnson Suleman has declared that the new week will attract mercies to peoples’ direction in his prophetic declarations, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that Apostle Suleman who is the Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OMF) said this in a statement on Monday where he declared also that the new week will come with favour.

He further prophesied that what many will do what has not been done in their families before now in the new week.

“This week shall extend divine tender mercies in your direction,” he tweeted on his handle.

“You will attract help and helpers…those contemplating to favour you shall do so this week..,what has not been done in your family; you will be the one to do it in Jesus name.”