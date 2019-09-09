What You Should Do Before Castigating Bobrisky

Famous Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky, has said people should learn to get closer to him before judging, Concise News reports.

He made this known through an uploaded video on social media, stating that people who castigate him need to move close to him first.

The controversial figure added that he is harmless, calm, nice and only trying to enjoy every bit of his life.

He wrote, “You need to move close to me before you castigate me. I’m harmless, calm and nice. I’m just trying to be myself and enjoy every bit of my life. Don’t take it too personal.”

Meanwhile, Bobrisky was recently in the news after his publicised birthday party crashed because he had an issue with the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC boss), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

The Social Media sensation on his shade to the DG had belittled him, stating that he walks in the company of those who are superior to him.

In his reaction to the invaded birthday party, Bobrisky apologised to friends and family who showed up for his party.

He wrote: “I’m a hard rock, nothing can break me. Love you all.

“I know it’s painful especially to those of you who travelled to Nigeria to celebrate me. Don’t worry, I got you all.”

He further revealed that he lost over N19 million following the police disruption of his birthday party.

“over N19 million” was used to organize the event.

“Over 19 million just went like that lol. Thank God for life,” he wrote.