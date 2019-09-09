US Open: Nadal Wins 19th Grand Slam Title

Rafael Nadal won his 19th career Grand Slam title on Sunday by defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the US Open final.

Concise News reports that by virtue of this win – his fourth US Open crown – the 33-year-old Spaniard is one title shy of Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The world number two took the top prize of $3.85 million at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he added to his US Open trophy haul from 2010, 2013 and 2017.

He is the first man to claim five major titles after turning 30.

But it took a supreme effort from the Spanish maestro, who nearly became the first player to drop the final after leading by two sets since Frederick Schroeder in 1949.

Nadal, who rose to 22-12 in five-set matches, has dropped only one Grand Slam match out of more than 200 when he has won the first two sets, the loss coming at the hands of Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the 2015 US Open third round.

At four hours and 50 minutes, the match finished four minutes shy of equaling the longest final in US Open history from Mats Wilander’s 1988 win and Andy Murray’s 2012 title.

It was the second Slam title of the year for Nadal after taking his 12th French Open crown in June.