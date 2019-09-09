Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he would field a new side for the team for Tuesday’s friendly with Ukraine, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Nigeria will take on the Ukrainians as Rohr goes for his 21st win as Eagles coach.

According to him, the game will give him the opportunity for some new players called up to the squad to show the stuff they are made of.

Rohr invited four new players: Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Dennis Bonaventure, and Josh Maja for the clash.

“It will be an interesting test against a strong team, some new players to see,” he told ESPN.

Nigeria will play the match without several key players like Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru, Tyronne Ebuuehi and Wilfred Ndidi for the clash against the Ukrainians at the Dnipro Arena.

The three-time African champions finished third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Match Officials Appointed

Meanwhile, the Ukraine Football Federation has appointed Paolo Valerie as the centre referee for Nigeria’s match against the country on Tuesday.

This news medium understands that Valerie became an international referee in January 1, 2011.

Valerie who is 41, an Italian and has dished out 145 cards in his career thus far, will be assisted by compatriots Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio.

“The main arbiter will be Paolo Valerie. Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio will help him along the lines,” the Ukraine football body noted in a statement.

“The role of the fourth arbitrator will be performed by Ukrainian Vitaliy Romanov.”

The kick-off time for Ukraine Vs Nigeria match is 7:30pm.