The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in the Kaduna State capital has upheld the election of Nasir El-Rufai as duly elected governor of the State, Concise News report.

The chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ibrahim Bako delivering judgment on Monday, says that the petitioner, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Isah Ashiru was unable to prove his allegations of massive rigging and other electoral irregularities against Governor El-Rufai, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) before the Tribunal.

In the petition filed before the tribunal, the PDP candidate had alleged that irregularities trailed the conduct of the March 9, governorship election and asked the Tribunal to declare him the winner of the election.

But the Tribunal ruled that the petitioner was unable to provide substantial evidence to prove his allegations, even as it notes that the petitioner did not present any factual evidence to prove INEC wrong in returning El-Rufai of the APC as duly elected.

It, however, dismisses the petitioner’s suit challenging the governorship election for lacking in merit.