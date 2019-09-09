Super Eagles pacy winger Samuel Chukwueze is on the radars of European champions Liverpool and may join them during the January transfer window, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian star who helped his country claim the bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt plies his trade with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal.

According to Teamtalk UK, the Yellow Submarines may no longer be able to keep the forward who only had his breakthrough at the club last term.

Even though other sides in France and England are keenly monitoring the youngster, Jurgen Klopp’s team seem to be the front-runners.

The Anfield outfit are not taking any thing to chance for the Nigerian and will launch a bid for him in January.

Klopp is looking forward to making reinforcements as the Reds gun for a first Premier League crown and defence of their Champions League title.

The club have no issues with the player’s current €40million valuation with their scouts said to be regulars visitors to the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Chance For New Faces

Chukwueze is part of the Eagles side that would face Ukraine in a friendly clash on Tuesday with coach Gernot Rohr saying he would field some new faces for the team during Tuesday’s friendly tie with Ukraine.

This news medium understands that Nigeria will take on the Ukrainians as Rohr goes for his 21st win as Eagles coach.

According to him, the game will give him the opportunity for some new players called up to the squad to show the stuff they are made of.

Rohr invited four new players: Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Dennis Bonaventure, and Josh Maja for the clash.

“It will be an interesting test against a strong team, some new players to see,” he told ESPN.

Nigeria will play the match without several key players like Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru, Tyronne Ebuuehi and Wilfred Ndidi for the clash against the Ukrainians at the Dnipro Arena.

The three-time African champions finished third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.