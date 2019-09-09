A 17-year-old girl identified as Aisha has burnt herself over her fiance’s inability to afford a dowry of N17,000 demanded by her parents.

Concise News understands that Aisha who resides at Albarkawa, Gusau, Zamfara state had dated her fiance, Umar for a long time.

According to Daily Trust, she took a step to commit the suicide on Sunday.

A neighbor was quoted as saying: “She brought a gallon of petrol and a matchbox. She got her self drenched in the petrol and struck a match stick and within a second she got engulfed in flames.”

“Even before setting her self ablaze, her younger sister had tried hard to stop her from taking the dangerous decision by flinging the matchbox from her hand as any time she attempted to strike the matches the younger sister would stop her until when she became tired of stopping and went away.”

“The girl then ran outside the house screaming for help until some good Samaritans arrived and put out the raging flames tormenting her.”

“The girl’s father said he had no money to take her to the hospital as he could only boast of N750 at the time the incident happened,” he said.

It was gathered that Aisha is now being treated with Orthodox and other traditional medicines at home.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said he was yet to receive information on the matter.