Afro-Juju music pioneer Shina Peters fell down while dancing during his daughter’s wedding reception on Saturday, September 7.

Concise News understands that the afro-juju star fell during a dance battle between bride and groom’s father.

While they danced, Peters who is Toyin Lawani’s step father tried performing the popular Gbese dance moves but fell on his back.

He was however, helped to get back on his feet by the groom’s father as the dance continued.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Lawani wrote: “I know a lot of people have this video from my sisters wedding in UK #IFEMI19 yesterday, so I will post it here , we kool like that , you can’t mock us Fall or no fall you Are A Living Legend Dad.”

Watch video below