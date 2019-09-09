The Federal High court sitting in Abuja has ordered the senior pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, to appear before it within 14 days.

Concise News understands that this was revealed in a court summon seen by TheCable on Monday.

Busola Dakolo, a photographer and wife of the musician, Timi Dakolo, in an interview with Y!Naija, accused Fatoyinbo of rape.

However, in a suit filed at the FCT high court in Abuja, Mrs Dakolo claimed that the alleged action of Fatoyinbo adversely affected her marital sex life.

She, therefore, demanded “a personal letter of apology” from the cleric to show honest remorse for his misdeeds.

In her suit, which was filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, and exclusively obtained by The PUNCH in Abuja on Sunday, Mrs Dakolo asked the court to declare that Fatoyinbo’s denial of his alleged acts contained jointly and/or severally through a press statement he released on June 28 2019, had caused her continuous emotional distress and amounted to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.

Olajengbesi said, “The claimant avers that she was immediately terrified and in shock while the defendant pinned her down on the couch following which he caressed her body, fondled her breasts, pulled her pant, quickly half-pulled his trousers and ordered her to allow him have his way with her.

“The claimant avers that the defendant in the process used his hand to cover her mouth, thereby muffling her screams. The claimant avers that the defendant made efforts to penetrate her vagina, whilst she struggled to fight him off; however, the defendant overpowered her and penetrated her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The claimant avers that while she was in shock of the incident which had rendered her befuddled and mortified, the defendant rushed out of the living room area of her family home and briefly returned with a bottle of soda (Krest) which he forced down her throat thereby making her breathing difficult.”

Mrs Dakolo during an interview with Y!Naija, said some years ago, while she was still below the age of 18, the pastor allegedly visited her parents’ home when no one was in the house and allegedly raped her.

He added, “The defendant further proceeded to threaten the claimant’s life by telling her he would greatly harm her if she ever revealed the incident to anyone. The claimant avers that following her second ordeal with the defendant, she became dejected, kept to herself and hated herself, developed utter loathing for everything around her and withdrew to herself and away from all spiritual activities of the church.

“The claimant avers that despite getting married, she continues to live in constant fear, suffers several series of mood swings, emotional and psychological distress, and also worries about her safety. The claimant avers that her marital sex life has been affected negatively as a result of her terrible experience with the defendant, thereby resulting in her continuous emotional and psychological distress, which has not ceased.”