The Nigeria Police have commenced medical screening of successful candidates in the constable recruitment exercise for 2019.

Concise News reports that DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, the spokesman of the command, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin urged the shortlisted candidates from Kwara to proceed to Lokoja for the screening exercise.

The statement said in part: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially successful candidates in the last recruitment exercise whose names were released by the Force Headquarters, that the already scheduled Medical Screening will start today, Monday 9th September, through Saturday 14th September, 2019.

“Candidates from Kwara State will have their medical examination on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of September, 2019 at the Zonal Command headquarters, Lokoja, Kogi State at 0800hours.

“Shortlisted candidates are to appear in white shorts and vests. They are also enjoined to come with their online print out forms and two (2) passport photographs.

“Those who were not shortlisted are warned not to go near the venue of the exercise or risk being arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Kayode Egbetokun hereby congratulates successful candidates and wishes them the very best during their medical screening.”

It would be recalled that this online news medium reported yesterday that the Kaduna State Police Command through DSP Yakubu Sabo, its Public Relations Officer said “Kaduna State indigenes who were successful, should be in Abuja for their medical screening at Zone 7 Headquarters.’’

Nigeria is not ready for state police – lawmaker

In related news, a member of the House of Representatives, Adejoro Adeogun (APC-Ondo), has said that Nigeria’s political class is not ready for state police.

Adeogun in an interview with journalists in Abuja, recommended decentralisation of the current police force and effective community policing to address insecurity in the country instead of the call for the establishment of state police.

Adeogun, who represents Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency of Ondo, said that governors would use state police as a tool to intimidate opposition if established.

“I am aware that there were few occasions when attempts were made to amend the constitution to allow for state police and it was opposed by some parts of the country.

“There is a lot of suspicion because the political class does not handle power very well; give a governor powers to appoint the Commissioner of Police, he will use the same police to overwhelm the opponent.

“Lets look at what is happening with state electoral commissions, the opposition party hardly win elections in the state, the same thing will happen when we have state police, the opposition will not get security protection.

“We are not prepared for state police, what we can do is to decentralise the current police until such a time that our nation is matured enough for that,” he said.



The lawmaker stressed the need to amend required areas of the law so that it can be more effective to provide funds and training for the security agencies to do their job effectively without which we shall continue to face challenges.