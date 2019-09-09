The Lagos State Police Command has arrested suspected key leaders and members of a cult group, Eiye confraternity in Imota and Ikorodu area of the state.

According to a statement signed on Sunday by the Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, the suspects were arrested by operatives of Operation Crush following information that some cultists on police wanted list were sighted in Igbalu community.

Elkana said that two key leaders of the group Emmanuel Chinonso and Thomas Israel were arrested by the police.

The statement added that the suspects confessed that their gang is responsible for a series of violent attacks in Imota and Ikorodu area of the state.

Items recovered from them include two battle axe, knife and one beret with Eiye confraternity colour.

In a follow-up investigation, the police also arrested seven additional suspects between 6th and 8th September 2019.

An investigation has commenced and the suspects will be charged to Court.

Also, two robbery suspects were arrested by the police on Saturday in Bariga area of Lagos State.

One suspect Francis Aiyekomologbon was arrested for robbing one, Damilare Ismaila ‘of his Samsung Phone.

Daniel Okorie was arrested also arrested for attempting to steal one Paragon white Bus parked in the house by one Tolu Onyenusi. The suspects confessed to the commission of the crimes.

However, investigation is ongoing and suspects will be charged to Ccourt.