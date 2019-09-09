The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has stopped rain from falling in the community he leads.

Concise News understands that Oba Akanbi had stopped the rain at the 2019 Egungun festival.

The king, in a video shared on his Instagram handle commanded the rain to stop and start at night, as he sent it out to four communities in the South-West region of Nigeria.

In the video on his Instagram handle, the Oluwo wrote “With the power of the Most High God…. the heavy rain that wants to disturb the day was stopped !! Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi and all the glory and praise to God Almighty the owner and maker of

