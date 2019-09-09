The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday commended the Sokoto State Government for renovating the damaged female hostels in Wamakko NYSC Orientation Camp.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Philip Enaberue, gave the commendation during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch B, Stream 1 orientation for corps members deployed to the state.

Enaberue said that the female hostels were damaged by windstorm at the beginning of 2019 rainfall.

He, however, noted that the renovated hostels helped to boost the confidence level of the corps members, especially the females throughout the duration of the orientation.

The NYSC state coordinator said 95 percent of the corps members had been posted to teach in schools.

Enaberue explained that the postings were part of efforts to support the state government’s determination to boost the standard of the education sector.

“Your Excellency Sir, the NYSC management in the state is mindful of the focus of your administration, which declared emergency in education sector.

“They will be posted to schools located in all communities including the hinterlands,’’ he said.

The coordinator urged corps members to exhibit a positive attitude to their employers at their places of their primary assignments.

He charged the corps members to exhibit a positive attitude toward members of their host communities while assisting them to develop the area.

“I urge you to move to host communities, settle down quickly and identify one or two things you feel is the need of the community, articulate and execute them,’’ Enaberue said.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, assured the corps members of maximum security.

Tambuwal urged them to be law-abiding, dress moderately and avoid wearing provocative outfits but to associate freely with community members.

The governor also urged them to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities and try to assimilate some aspects of the culture of the people.

He challenged the corps members to continue to pursue the unity of Nigeria, explore its potential for growth and development as well as use empowerment skills to embark on viable ventures.

The governor advised the corps members to promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians in addition to their becoming change agents that would solve the nation’s problems and challenges.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, said that the corps members had demonstrated exemplary conduct during the orientation, expressing hope that they would not relent in their endeavours.

Ladan urged them to join forces with government in fighting corruption, drug abuse and other social vices in the country.

He said that distinguished corps members would receive awards from the state government and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar at the end of their one-year service.

Ladan noted that there would also be a sanction against any corps member found wanting.